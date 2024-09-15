White House launches task force to address AI infrastructure and power needs

Among the technology representatives at the meeting were OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Google senior executive Ruth Porat, and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei. Image: David Everett Strickler/ Unsplash.

The White House has announced the formation of a new task force to tackle the growing infrastructure demands of artificial intelligence (AI) following a high-level meeting between U.S. officials and top executives from technology and power companies. The meeting, held on Thursday, was attended by leaders from companies such as OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic, as well as key members of the Biden administration, including Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

The task force, led by the National Economic Council and the National Security Council, will coordinate policies to advance data centre development, which is crucial for AI growth, while balancing economic, national security, and environmental objectives. The initiative aims to ensure that AI infrastructure is built responsibly in the U.S., taking into account clean energy requirements, workforce development, and regulatory challenges.

Among the technology representatives at the meeting were OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Google senior executive Ruth Porat, and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei. Discussions centred around the increasing power needs for AI operations, particularly in the context of generative AI, which can generate text, images, and videos in response to prompts. While the technology holds promise for automating tasks and driving innovation, it has also raised concerns about its environmental impact, particularly its strain on energy resources.

The surge in demand for AI is creating pressure on the U.S. energy sector, with technology companies seeking more electricity to power their expanding data centres. This could complicate President Joe Biden's ambitious goal of decarbonizing the power sector by 2035. Energy Secretary Granholm has previously called on tech companies to invest in climate-friendly power solutions to meet their increasing energy needs.

"President Biden and Vice President Harris are committed to deepening U.S. leadership in AI by ensuring data centres are built in the United States while ensuring the technology is developed responsibly," White House spokesperson Robyn Patterson said.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of AI infrastructure to job creation and economic growth. OpenAI emphasised the critical role infrastructure plays in advancing AI, with a spokesperson stating, "Infrastructure is destiny, and building additional infrastructure in the U.S. is critical to the country's industrial policy and economic future."

National security adviser Jake Sullivan, White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients, and National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard also participated in the meeting.