istomorrowhartal.com, a 2015 website that once offered timely information on hartals (strikes) and blockades in Bangladesh, has resurfaced again in 2023 in midst of the ongoing blockades. The website was initially set up during a period of frequent hartals by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and has recently updated its offerings to include information on the latest blockades by the same party.

The website was created in 2015 by Pathao founder Hussain M Elius, and aimed to provide a dependable source of information for the public to ascertain whether a hartal or blockade was expected on the following day. The initiative was a direct response to the challenges faced by commuters and the need for businesses to plan ahead during such unpredictable times. With the resurgence of BNP-led blockades in 2023, 'istomorrowhartal' has seen an update with information of the latest blockades.

'istomorrowhartal' does not claim to be a news site. It relies on verified news and direct reports to provide accurate and up-to-date information to its users.