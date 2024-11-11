Web Summit 2024: Tech leaders in Lisbon to debate Trump’s impact on Europe

Lisbon is set to host the Web Summit, Europe's largest annual tech conference, where industry titans and policymakers will tackle pressing issues in technology, including the implications of Donald Trump's return to the White House, according to a recent report by Reuters.

As per the report, senior executives from major players like Apple, Microsoft, and Meta, along with European lawmakers, are expected to discuss the future of artificial intelligence, social media regulation, and what a second Trump presidency might mean for the European landscape.

Trump has previously claimed he could broker peace between Ukraine and Russia within 24 hours of taking office. Just days after the 2024 US election, two senior Ukrainian officials Alex Bornyakov and Mykhailo Fedorov are scheduled to address the summit where they will share how Ukraine has fostered innovation amid ongoing conflict, according to the report.

John Adam, chief revenue officer at Aimsoftpro, a software development firm with 70% of its workforce still based in Ukraine, expressed concerns. "There's mixed feelings because the Trump approach looks like it's more geared towards the present lines of conflict, which is not an ideal scenario for Ukraine, and there's a reluctance to accept that. At the same time, we would like this to have an endpoint," he said.

Although not in attendance, Elon Musk's influence will loom over multiple discussions. From his satellite service Starlink's role in Ukraine to the growth of his space exploration venture SpaceX and his controversial management of X (formerly, Twitter), Musk is a frequent topic. One panel is set to explore whether Europe could develop its own alternative to SpaceX.

According to the report, Joe Benarroch, former head of business operations at X, will appear on a panel titled "What to do about social media". Mark Weinstein, founder of privacy-focused social media platform MeWe, will also take the stage with Benarroch. Weinstein expressed how Trump's possible re-election could reshape online content moderation while the EU has tried forcing online platforms to prevent harmful content. Weinstein said, "Historically, Trump has been highly critical of online moderation." He added, "To avoid political retribution, major social networks are likely to continue the trend of becoming significantly more permissive with content they allow on their platforms."