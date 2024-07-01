Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Mon Jul 1, 2024 11:40 AM
Last update on: Mon Jul 1, 2024 11:53 AM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Watch the first-ever commercial ad made by OpenAI's Sora

Tech & Startup Desk
Mon Jul 1, 2024 11:40 AM Last update on: Mon Jul 1, 2024 11:53 AM
Sora commercial ad
The video called 'The Origin of Toys“R”Us: Brand Film Teaser' was made by OpenAI's text-to-video AI tool, Sora. Image: Toys“R”Us

Toys"R"Us, the US-based toy brand, has recently released a teaser trailer that, according to the company, has been created with OpenAI's video generation AI tool, Sora. The video, which depicts the story of Toys"R"Us founder Charles Lazarus, is being called the first-ever commercial ad made by Sora.

"This is the top of the first-ever brand film created with OpenAI Sora technology," states the video description. The video, which can be watched on Toys"R"Us's official YouTube channel, shows a young boy in a bicycle shop "dreaming of a magical place that will change toy stores forever".

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Kim Miller Olko, global chief marketing officer and president of Toys"R'"Us Studios, the company partnered with Native Foreign, a US-based creative agency, to use Sora and create this 28-second video. "Our brand embraces innovation and the emotional appeal of Toys 'R' Us to connect with consumers in unexpected ways," he said in the report. 

Initially announced in February this year, Sora is a text-to-video AI tool made by OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT and DALL-E. Currently, the tool has not been made for public release and is only made available to certain brands, including visual artists, designers, and filmmakers. In a March interview with The Wall Street Journal, Mira Murati, Chief Technology Officer at OpenAI, stated that Sora will be open to the public "potentially within a few months", though a confirmed date has not been stated yet.

Sora
Read more

Sora, OpenAI's video generator, to be publicly released this year

Related topic:
AISoraOpenAItoys
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Shopping in traffic: Top 5 things to buy at a traffic signal in Dhaka

Shopping in traffic: Top 5 things to buy at a traffic signal in Dhaka

2y ago
Sam Altman

Sam Altman rejoins OpenAI board

3m ago

Can we rid artificial intelligence of bias?

1m ago
OpenAI Sora

OpenAI announces Sora, AI video generator

4m ago
Ghost Autonomy

End of the road: Ghost Autonomy, with OpenAI support, shuts down

2m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশ বিশ্বের সবচেয়ে নিরাপদ দেশ, জঙ্গি হামলার শঙ্কা নেই: র‍্যাব মহাপরিচালক

র‍্যাব মহাপরিচালক বলেন, ‘আমি দেশের সাধারণ মানুষকে আশ্বস্ত করতে চাই যে এদেশে আর কখনোই জঙ্গিবাদের উত্থান বা মৌলবাদের উত্থান হবে না।'

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|শ্রদ্ধাঞ্জলি

লতিফুর রহমানের চতুর্থ মৃত্যুবার্ষিকী আজ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification