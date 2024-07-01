Watch the first-ever commercial ad made by OpenAI's Sora

Toys"R"Us, the US-based toy brand, has recently released a teaser trailer that, according to the company, has been created with OpenAI's video generation AI tool, Sora. The video, which depicts the story of Toys"R"Us founder Charles Lazarus, is being called the first-ever commercial ad made by Sora.

"This is the top of the first-ever brand film created with OpenAI Sora technology," states the video description. The video, which can be watched on Toys"R"Us's official YouTube channel, shows a young boy in a bicycle shop "dreaming of a magical place that will change toy stores forever".

As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Kim Miller Olko, global chief marketing officer and president of Toys"R'"Us Studios, the company partnered with Native Foreign, a US-based creative agency, to use Sora and create this 28-second video. "Our brand embraces innovation and the emotional appeal of Toys 'R' Us to connect with consumers in unexpected ways," he said in the report.

Initially announced in February this year, Sora is a text-to-video AI tool made by OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT and DALL-E. Currently, the tool has not been made for public release and is only made available to certain brands, including visual artists, designers, and filmmakers. In a March interview with The Wall Street Journal, Mira Murati, Chief Technology Officer at OpenAI, stated that Sora will be open to the public "potentially within a few months", though a confirmed date has not been stated yet.