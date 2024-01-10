Tech & Startup
Want to be rich? have rich friends, says Robert Kiyosaki

"One reason the poor and middle class remain poor is because they have poor friends and family. If you want to be rich it is essential to have rich friends," says 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' author Robert Kiyosaki.
Robert Kiyosaki, 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' author, says one must have rich friends to become rich. Image: Tech & Startup/The Daily Star
Robert Kiyosaki, the author known for 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad', has stirred yet another conversation with a recent tweet regarding the importance of having wealthy friends. On January 4, Kiyosaki expressed his opinion that the financial status of one's social circle can significantly influence their own wealth prospects. 

In his tweet, he stated: "I Hesitate Saying This: yet I believe it needs to be said. 'One reason the poor and middle class remain poor is because they have poor friends and family.' If you want to be rich it is essential to have rich friends or at minimum friends who want to be rich. A Bitcoin halving is fast approaching. Please pay attention to Bitcoin halving, gold, and silver in January, February, and March. Please choose your friends carefully."

Robert Kiyosaki is the author of the best-selling personal finance book 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad'. The entrepreneur is known for his advice on wealth-building and financial management.

