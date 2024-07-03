Tech & Startup
Wed Jul 3, 2024 05:33 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 3, 2024 05:36 PM

Vivo Y28 released in Bangladesh

Vivo Y28

Vivo Y28 has been officially released in Bangladesh. The phone features a 6000 mAh battery with 44-watt flash charging support, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage, MediaTek Helio G85 processor, and FunTouch OS 14 operating system.

As per a press release, the smartphone also comes with a 6.68-inch LCD screen with 1608*720 resolution and 90 HZ refresh rate, a punch hole display, 1000 nits of peak brightness, and sunlight eye protection technology. It also features dual stereo speakers and IP64 dust and water resistance. As for the camera, it has a 50 MP HD main camera, 2 MP aura light, and an 8 MP front camera, states the press release.

Vivo Y28 will be available in the Agate Green and Gleaming Orange colours. It is priced at BDT 20,999 for the 6 GB + 128 GB version, and BDT 25,999 for the 8 GB + 256 GB version.

