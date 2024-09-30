Tech & Startup
Mon Sep 30, 2024 06:45 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 30, 2024 06:48 PM

Tech & Startup
Vivo launches V40 in Bangladesh

Mon Sep 30, 2024 06:45 PM
Vivo V40
Vivo V40

Vivo V40 5G has been officially launched in Bangladesh. The phone features a 5500 mAh BlueVolt battery with 80-watt Flash Charging support, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, and IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance capabilities.

As per a press release, the smartphone also comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 2800 x 1260 resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits of peak brightness, and in-display optical fingerprint sensor. It also features dual stereo speakers and a glass back cover. For photography, it has a 50 MP ZEISS ultra-wide-angle camera, 50 MP ZEISS OIS main camera, and a 50 MP ZEISS group selfie camera, states the press release.

Available in Nebula Purple and Moonlight White colours, the Vivo V40 5G is priced at BDT 62,999.

