Mon Mar 4, 2024 05:31 PM
Last update on: Mon Mar 4, 2024 05:35 PM

Vivo V30 launched in Bangladesh

The vivo V30 smartphone has been officially launched in Bangladesh.

The vivo V30 smartphone also features a 2800 x 1260 display resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 12 GB RAM that can be expanded up to 24 GB, 256GB storage, and dimensions of 164.36 x 75.1 x 7.45 mm.

As for the camera, it comes with a 50 MP ultra-wide, 50 MP rear, and 50 MP front camera setup.

The vivo V30 smartphone will be available in two colours: Peacock Green and Nobel Black. It is priced at BDT 59,999.

