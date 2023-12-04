Tech & Startup
Mon Dec 4, 2023 03:33 PM
Last update on: Mon Dec 4, 2023 03:39 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup
Press Release

Vivo Y27s released in Bangladesh

Mon Dec 4, 2023 03:33 PM Last update on: Mon Dec 4, 2023 03:39 PM
Vivo Y27s
Smartphone brand Vivo has recently released Vivo Y27s in Bangladesh.

Smartphone brand Vivo has recently released Vivo Y27s in Bangladesh.

The smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 680 processor, Funtouch OS 13 operating system, 8 GB RAM, and 128 GB storage. It also features a dual-camera ring design, a 2.5D flat frame, a 6.64-inch multi-touch capacitive LCD, and a weight of 192 grams. As for the camera, it has an 8 MP front, 50 MP rear, and 2 MP bokeh lens. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Vivo Y27s is available in two colours: burgundy black and garden green. It is priced at BDT 22,999.

Related topic:
VivoVivo Y27s
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

vivo Y27

Vivo launches Y27 in Bangladesh

vivo V27 and V27e smartphones Bangladesh

vivo launches V27 and V27e smartphones in Bangladesh

Vivo V29

Vivo launches V29 and V29e in Bangladesh

Bezel-less smartphones, hidden cameras, starring Xiaomi, Honor, Oppo and Vivo

Vivo V25 and Vivo V25e launched in Bangladesh

Vivo V25 and Vivo V25e launched in Bangladesh

বাণিজ্য নিষেধাজ্ঞা আসার মতো কোনো পরিস্থিতি নেই: বাণিজ্য সচিব
|বাংলাদেশ

বাণিজ্য নিষেধাজ্ঞা আসার মতো কোনো পরিস্থিতি নেই: বাণিজ্য সচিব

‘আমাদের অংশীজনদের বলেছি, আমরা অনেকগুলো জায়গা সংস্কার নিয়ে এসেছি তাদের চাওয়া মতো।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

নভেম্বরে রপ্তানি কমেছে ৬.০৫ শতাংশ

৪৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification