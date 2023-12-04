Vivo Y27s released in Bangladesh

Smartphone brand Vivo has recently released Vivo Y27s in Bangladesh.

The smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 680 processor, Funtouch OS 13 operating system, 8 GB RAM, and 128 GB storage. It also features a dual-camera ring design, a 2.5D flat frame, a 6.64-inch multi-touch capacitive LCD, and a weight of 192 grams. As for the camera, it has an 8 MP front, 50 MP rear, and 2 MP bokeh lens.

Vivo Y27s is available in two colours: burgundy black and garden green. It is priced at BDT 22,999.