Visa Accelerator Program's 4th edition announced

Visa has today announced the fourth edition of the Visa Accelerator Program, with an open call for applications. As per the company, the initiative aims to enable Bangladeshi startups to unlock growth potential by collaborating with Visa's payments experts.

According to a press release by Visa, the 2024 edition of the Visa Accelerator Program focuses on new opportunity areas – Artificial Intelligence (AI), Global Money Movement, and Loyalty of the Future, with an emphasis on areas like Digital Acceptance for Micro, Small and Medium Businesses (MSMBs) and Embedded Finance. The accelerator program, as per Visa, is tailored for companies in the pivotal expansion stage and will emphasise on development of proof of concept, product solutions, and fast-tracked commercialisation.

A select group of startups from across the Asia-Pacific region will, through the program, address evolving challenges of the payment ecosystem, says Visa. These selected startups will also co-develop, test, and iterate new solutions and leverage Visa's extensive network of financial institutions, merchants and digital partners to pursue tangible go-to-market opportunities.

Applications for this edition of the Visa Accelerator Program will close on March 8, 2024. The selected startups will engage in the program from May to November 2024, culminating with a Demo Day later, adds the press release.

Startups interested to know more and submit applications can visit here.