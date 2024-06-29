Two Bangladeshi teams reach finals of European Rover Challenge 2024

Project Altair from the Islamic University of Technology (IUT) and Team Interplanetar from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) has advanced to the final round of the international rover competition European Rover Challenge (ERC) 2024, to be held in Krakow, Poland, from September 12 to 14, 2024.

Widely recognised as a platform for aspiring space engineers, the ERC hosts teams from universities all over the world to design and build rovers capable of tackling simulated Martian and lunar environments. These tasks replicate the real-world obstacles encountered by rovers on space missions, allowing students to showcase their ingenuity and technical prowess in front of industry experts and representatives from major space agencies.

Following a rigorous selection process, 69 teams from across the globe vied for a spot in the finals. The top 27, including Project Altair and Team Interplanetar - both from Bangladesh, qualified for the final round.

"Right now, we are focused on practising for ERC finals tasks, fixing any bugs, and getting the rover competition-ready. We are also working on university approval, visa processing, and sponsorship to support our efforts," shared Md. Nahid Shahriare, Outreach Lead of Team Interplanetar from BUET.

According to the team, BUET's rover Prochesta V3.0 has a four-wheel rocker suspension with a link bar differential for extreme traversal. It is equipped with a five-degree-of-freedom robotic arm that allows it to perform maintenance tasks. "Besides, it has a modular science payload that enables drilling and storage of soil samples for scientific analysis, along with industrial grade cameras and communication equipment that allows it to travel autonomously at great distances," explained Sahib Ur Rauf, the team's Technical Lead.

As for Project Altair from IUT, the team is using a bar differential as the suspension system for driving through rough terrain. Their manipulator subsystem is built with laser-cut SS steel, actuators, and worm gears and their deep sampling system uses an auger and ball screw mechanism to dig deep soil samples. "Considering the current state of our rover and the team's motivation, we aspire to achieve big in this year's ERC finals," shared Mohammad Emon, Team Lead.

"Although our rover is competition-ready, we are working on significant improvements for this year's finals. We are currently implementing an autonomous navigation system using SLAM (Simultaneous Localisation and Mapping) for the navigation task and automating our deep sampling machine. We are also enhancing our communication system, as we faced challenges in this area during our recent competition at IRC 2024," Emon further explained. The team is also manufacturing a new gripper for a task newly added to ERC this year.

The ERC finals will see these talented teams from Bangladesh put their rovers through a series of demanding tasks designed to mimic real-world missions conducted by NASA and ESA.