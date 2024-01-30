Tech & Startup
Reuters
Tue Jan 30, 2024 11:59 AM
Last update on: Tue Jan 30, 2024 12:04 PM

Toyota becomes highest-selling automaker 4 years in a row

Toyota 86
According to a recent press release by the company, Toyota Motor has sold a record of 11.2 million vehicles in 2023. Image: Matthew Sichkaruk/ Unsplash

Toyota, for the fourth consecutive year, has become the highest-selling automaker in the world. According to a recent press release by the company, Toyota Motor has sold a record of 11.2 million vehicles in 2023.

The Japanese automaker reported a 7.2% jump in global group sales last year, including those of truck unit Hino Motors and small-car maker Daihatsu, helped by record overseas sales of 8.9 million vehicles.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Second-ranked German rival Volkswagen Group earlier this month reported a 12% rise in deliveries last year to 9.2 million cars, marking a post-pandemic recovery as supply chain bottlenecks eased.

Sales of Toyota's parent-only vehicles, which include those of its namesake and Lexus brands, hit a record of 10.3 million vehicles in 2023.

Gasoline-electric hybrids made up about a third of those. Battery electric vehicles accounted for less than 1%.

Related topic:
ToyotaToyota Motor
