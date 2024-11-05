Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Tue Nov 5, 2024 11:53 AM
Last update on: Tue Nov 5, 2024 12:07 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Electric air taxi test flight successfully conducted in Japan

Tech & Startup Desk
Tue Nov 5, 2024 11:53 AM Last update on: Tue Nov 5, 2024 12:07 PM
Joby electric air taxi
The flight took place at Toyota’s Higashi-Fuji Technical Center in Shizuoka, with Mt. Fuji in the backdrop. Images: Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc., a company specialising in electric air taxis, has successfully completed its first international exhibition flight in Japan. The flight recently took place at Toyota's Higashi-Fuji Technical Center in Shizuoka.

According to a press release, this event represents a significant step in the collaboration between Joby and Toyota Motor Corporation, which has been ongoing for nearly seven years. Throughout this partnership, Toyota has shared its expertise in automotive manufacturing and technology, which has been integral to Joby's development process. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

As part of their collaboration, Toyota engineers are now working closely with the Joby team in California. In 2023, the companies signed a long-term agreement for Toyota to supply essential powertrain and actuation components for Joby's aircraft.

Joby's aircraft, which features vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) capabilities, flew outside the US for the first time during this exhibition. The electric air taxi has a top speed of 200 mph and a range of approximately 100 statute miles. Joby previously conducted flights from Manhattan's Downtown Heliport, marking its entry into urban air mobility solutions.

During the exhibition flight, Joby demonstrated the low acoustic footprint of its emissions-free aircraft, states the press release. Joby's electric air taxi is designed to accommodate a pilot and four passengers, with the aim to provide efficient urban and rural transportation while reducing traffic congestion and environmental impact.

Recently, Toyota committed an additional $500 million investment in Joby, raising its total investment to $894 million. This funding aims to support the certification and commercial production of Joby's electric air taxi, states Joby Aviation.

Related topic:
electric air taxiAir taxiToyota
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Toyota earnings

Japanese auto giant Toyota posts record net profit

6m ago

Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge

7m ago
Toyota production

Toyota aims to produce about 10.3 mln vehicles globally in 2024 - Nikkei

9m ago
Air Taxi

Toyota invests $500 mln in electric air taxi startup

1m ago
BMW

BMW to launch first hydrogen vehicle by 2028

2m ago
মার্কিন নির্বাচনের দুই প্রার্থী ট্রাম্প ও কমলা। কোলাজ ছবি: এএফপি
|আন্তর্জাতিক

শেষ প্রচারণায় তরুণদের ভোট চাইলেন কমলা, ট্রাম্প বললেন ‘কমলা উগ্রবাদী’

কমলার সমালোচনায় মেতেছেন ট্রাম্প। অপরদিকে তরুণ-তরুণীদের ভোট চেয়েছেন কমলা।  

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সচিবদের চিঠি, সরকারি কর্মচারীদের ৯ দফা নির্দেশনা

৬ মিনিট আগে