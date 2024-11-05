Electric air taxi test flight successfully conducted in Japan

The flight took place at Toyota’s Higashi-Fuji Technical Center in Shizuoka, with Mt. Fuji in the backdrop. Images: Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc., a company specialising in electric air taxis, has successfully completed its first international exhibition flight in Japan. The flight recently took place at Toyota's Higashi-Fuji Technical Center in Shizuoka.

According to a press release, this event represents a significant step in the collaboration between Joby and Toyota Motor Corporation, which has been ongoing for nearly seven years. Throughout this partnership, Toyota has shared its expertise in automotive manufacturing and technology, which has been integral to Joby's development process.

As part of their collaboration, Toyota engineers are now working closely with the Joby team in California. In 2023, the companies signed a long-term agreement for Toyota to supply essential powertrain and actuation components for Joby's aircraft.

Joby's aircraft, which features vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) capabilities, flew outside the US for the first time during this exhibition. The electric air taxi has a top speed of 200 mph and a range of approximately 100 statute miles. Joby previously conducted flights from Manhattan's Downtown Heliport, marking its entry into urban air mobility solutions.

During the exhibition flight, Joby demonstrated the low acoustic footprint of its emissions-free aircraft, states the press release. Joby's electric air taxi is designed to accommodate a pilot and four passengers, with the aim to provide efficient urban and rural transportation while reducing traffic congestion and environmental impact.

Recently, Toyota committed an additional $500 million investment in Joby, raising its total investment to $894 million. This funding aims to support the certification and commercial production of Joby's electric air taxi, states Joby Aviation.