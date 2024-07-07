TikTok removed over 70 lakh videos in Bangladesh

Globally, TikTok also deleted 21,639,414 accounts suspected of belonging to individuals under the age of 13. Image: Nik/ Unsplash.

TikTok removed 7,171,832 videos for violating community guidelines between January and March 2024 in Bangladesh, according to the platform's Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for the first quarter (Q1) of 2024. Among them, 99.4% of these videos were removed proactively, and 94.0% were taken down within 24 hours of posting.

Worldwide, TikTok has removed 166,997,307 videos, accounting for approximately 0.9% of all videos uploaded on the platform during this period. 129,335,793 videos were identified and taken down through automated detection technologies. Additionally, 6,042,287 videos were reinstated upon further review.

During Q1, 976,479,946 comments were removed or filtered, representing 1.6% of all comments posted.

Globally, TikTok also deleted 21,639,414 accounts suspected of belonging to individuals under the age of 13.