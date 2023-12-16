The reality of Augmented Reality in the Bangladeshi context

As businesses across the globe are leveraging AR to provide novel user experiences, Bangladesh, too, is stepping into this new frontier. Illustration: Zarif Faiaz

Augmented Reality, a tool that seamlessly blends digital information with the physical environment, is gradually becoming a cornerstone of digital innovation in Bangladesh. From scanning QR codes to using Snapchat filters, Augmented Reality (AR) is already a part of our lives without us truly realising it. This tool is not only a conduit for creating immersive experiences but also a catalyst for transforming traditional industry operations. According to Statista, the AR industry is projected to reach $300 billion by 2025. As businesses across the globe are leveraging AR to provide novel user experiences, Bangladesh, too, is stepping into this new frontier.

The emergence of AR in Bangladesh

The narrative of AR in Bangladesh is intertwined with the country's gaming development arena. Md. Rafiul Hasan, a former game developer and currently the XR Team Head from Brain Station 23 Ltd., a locally based software development company, says, "Game development and AR development go hand in hand," highlighting a symbiotic relationship between the two.

Likewise, Arif Mohammad, CEO of TechnoMagic, a Bangladeshi 3D and animation studio, elucidates on the intertwined nature of game and AR development. He says, "AR development isn't much of a leap from game development. The tools that are used to develop games are also the building blocks for the development of AR software, and someone skilled in game development can learn to develop AR with just a few weeks of training." According to Mohammad, the gaming industry of Bangladesh could act as a conduit for nurturing AR expertise and innovation in the country.

The domestic AR landscape

The domestic AR landscape is a blend of promising ventures and inherent challenges. Shah Jahan from Bangla Puzzle Limited, a local software company, sheds light on the diverse application spectrum of AR. He recounts, "We have incorporated AR with food companies, for example, ACI and their salt products. We worked with national curriculum textbooks and implemented AR features with it as well." Working in the same space, companies like Brainstation23 have also produced 3D garment simulation software and the Robi Master Blaster VR game.

A significant concern among industry leaders is the scarcity of skilled resources. Arif Mohammad articulates this challenge, emphasising, "To date, what we suffer from is the lack of resources, if the educational institutions enabled a much easier pathway to development for graduates, that would make things a lot easier." According to him, educational institutions play a critical role in fostering a skilled workforce, which is imperative for the growth and sustainability of the Bangladeshi AR industry.

But the path to growing AR in Bangladesh isn't just about education; finding clients is also challenging. As Arif further points out, his company, TechnoMagic, has been working with AR since 2016. But unlike their game development work, which has a steady demand for AR, they often have to go out and actively look for clients as they are not as readily available.

Domestic vs. international clients: A complex dichotomy

The AR market dynamics exhibit a stark dichotomy between domestic and international clientele. Md. Miftah Uddin from Brain Station 23 Ltd. delineates a pricing strategy tailored to nurture the domestic AR market. He states, "Usually, for domestic clients, we keep our rates on the cheaper side. On average we only charge 1/5th of what we charge international clients." This kind of pricing strategy indicates a broader vision to foster a conducive environment for AR adoption within the domestic market.

International clients often come with a clear vision and knowledge of AR's potential, while the domestic clientele is still in the nascent stage of grasping the full spectrum of AR's capabilities and benefits.

Future trajectories

The predominant barrier to AR adoption is the significant difference between domestic and international clients: a lack of awareness. This problem can be seen among both clientele and consumers.

Rafiul from Brain Stain 23 voices this concern, noting, "One of the main issues with AR adoption in Bangladesh is that the clientele and the consumers have no awareness about it. Domestic clients coming to us looking for AR projects, most of the time, have no idea what they want." He adds that this knowledge gap shows the imperative for extensive outreach and education regarding the basics of AR.

Rafiul, however, is optimistic about the future, envisioning AR as a dominant player in the tech industry in the coming decades. His long-term vision is a testament to AR's transformative potential. He adds, "In 10-20 years, AR will be the biggest player in the tech industry. Just like AI is the big buzz now, right after this, AR will take over."

The narrative from industry leaders is unified in the optimism towards AR's potential to revolutionise various sectors, hinting at a bright future where AR-infused industries could become a stepping stone for digital Bangladesh.