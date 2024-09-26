The 10 best airlines in the world

Which international airlines made it to the top 10 best airlines awards in 2024? Let's take a look. Image: Adlemi Mar/Unsplash

Air travel has become more than just a vital part of global connectivity; for many, it is an essential aspect of modern life, enabling travel across continents with speed and convenience. While Bangladesh has its own share of airlines, including the national carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines and private operators like US-Bangla, Novoair, and Air Astra, certain international airlines consistently dominate global rankings.

To help travellers make informed choices, the Skytrax World Airline Awards - also known as the 'Oscars of the aviation industry' - annually rank airlines based on global customer feedback. The awards have earned a solid reputation as one of the most credible measures of airline performance, and are eagerly anticipated by both the industry and passengers alike.

So, which international airlines made it to the top 10 best airlines awards in 2024? Let's take a look.

Image: Bornil Amin/Unsplash

1. Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways takes the top spot as the 'World's Best Airline for 2024'. Headquartered in Doha, Qatar, the airline operates a modern fleet and offers flights to over 150 destinations globally, earning fame for consistently delivering high-quality travel experiences.

As per a press release by Skytrax, Qatar Airways also won top awards in these categories: 'World's Best Business Class', 'World's Best Business Class Lounge', and 'Best Airline in the Middle East'.

Image: Troy Mortier/Unsplash

2. Singapore Airlines

Ranked second, Singapore Airlines serves over 110 destinations worldwide. Known for its cabin crew and in-flight services, it remains competitive in both regional and international markets. It was also last year's winner of 'World's Best Airline', but was overtaken by Qatar Airways in 2024.

Image: Mkjr/Unsplash

3. Emirates

Emirates ranks third, operating long-haul flights from its hub in Dubai to over 150 destinations across six continents. It is famous for its in-flight entertainment system and spacious cabins.

4. ANA All Nippon Airways

ANA, Japan's largest airline, takes fourth place. It uses a dual-hub model in Tokyo, offering connections across Asia and North America. The airline is known for its punctuality and customer service.

5. Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific ranks fifth. Based in Hong Kong, the airline operates flights to destinations in Asia, Europe, and North America. Its services focus on long-haul travel and cabin comfort.

6. Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines (JAL) ranks sixth, serving nearly 100 destinations. Known for its safety record and customer service, JAL combines a modern fleet with elements of traditional Japanese hospitality.

7. Turkish Airlines

Seventh on the list, Turkish Airlines flies to more countries than any other airline, with over 300 destinations from its hub in Istanbul. The airline offers a wide range of services and is highly regarded for its customer service.

8. EVA Air

EVA Air, based in Taiwan, ranks eighth. A member of the global airline alliance Star Alliance, EVA Air connects Asia, Europe, and North America, with its premium economy class.

9. Air France

Air France secures ninth place, offering flights across its vast network of destinations. The airline is particularly known for its strong European and global presence for both short and long-haul flights.

10. Swiss International Air Lines

SWISS, rounding out the top 10, is recognised for its focus on sustainability and efficient service. Part of the Lufthansa Group, SWISS offers direct flights to key cities from its hubs in Zurich and Geneva, with a commitment to becoming carbon-neutral by 2050.

What are the World Airline Awards?

The World Airline Awards were introduced in 1999 to provide an independent and impartial assessment of customer satisfaction in the aviation industry. Organised by the UK-based consultancy firm Skytrax, the awards are based on the world's largest airline passenger satisfaction survey.

For this year's awards, the survey was conducted online from September 2023 to May 2024 and gathered feedback from over 100 nationalities in multiple languages, including English, French, Spanish, Russian, Japanese, and Chinese. More than 350 airlines were included in the final results.