Zahidur Rabbi
Wed Nov 29, 2023 07:16 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 29, 2023 07:23 PM

Starlink satellite units to be established on the Gaza Strip with Israeli approval

Zahidur Rabbi
Wed Nov 29, 2023 07:16 PM Last update on: Wed Nov 29, 2023 07:23 PM
Starlink logo with Elon Musk

Starlink, a satellite internet system operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX, will be allowed to operate over Gaza if the satellites are approved by Israel, according to Israel's Minister of Communications. This announcement comes after Elon Musk visited Israel on Monday.

"As a result of this significant agreement, Starlink satellite units can only be operated in Israel with the approval of the Israeli Ministry of Communications, including the Gaza Strip," Israel's Minister of Communications, Shlomo Karhi, posted on X.

However, the deal is currently unconfirmed by Elon Musk or Starlink authorities. 

Telecommunications were cut off in Gaza after the Hamas attack on October 7, after which Elon Musk expressed his wishes to use his company to help restore communications for internationally recognised aid organizations in the Gaza Strip. 

In response to Musk's offer, Israel made this recent announcement on November 27 suggesting that the tech would be used by Hamas for "terrorist activities". 

