Starlink obtains license to operate in Sri Lanka

Starlink, the satellite internet service owned by Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX, has been granted a license to operate in Sri Lanka by the country's telecommunications regulator. This makes Sri Lanka the first South Asian country to potentially have Starlink's internet services.

"The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) has issued a Telecommunications Service Provider License under Section 17B of the Sri Lanka Telecommunications Act No. 25 of 1991, as amended, to Starlink Lanka (Private) Limited for the provision of satellite broadband services in Sri Lanka," states an official press release by the TRCSL.

The statement further notes that the license granted to Starlink will be effective from August 12, 2024. The announcement is signed by Madhushanka Dissanayake, Director General of TRCSL. With this license, Starlink will be able to provide satellite broadband services across Sri Lanka, as per the official statement.

According to a Reuters report, Sri Lanka's parliament passed a new telecommunications bill last month, amending the law for the first time in 28 years. This amendment enabled Starlink Lanka to enter the country and secure the necessary license to begin operations officially.

The Reuters report also mentions that Starlink approached Sri Lankan officials in March this year with a proposal to set up operations. As per the terms of the license, Starlink will be required to pay a tariff.

In addition to Sri Lanka, Musk has been exploring opportunities to enter the South Asian market with Starlink internet services, particularly in India. However, no official agreement has been announced yet.

There have also been discussions about Starlink officially launching in Bangladesh, with the company's officials holding a meeting with Bangladesh's ICT Division on July 2023.