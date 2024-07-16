Social media platforms to face action if misinformation continues, warns Palak

"There is a concerted effort to create chaos in the country by disseminating false information," said Palak in a press event today. Photo: File photo

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the Minister of State for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology of Bangladesh, has recently announced that the government will take stringent measures against social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube if they fail to cooperate in curbing misinformation and rumours.

During a press event at the Bangladesh Secretariat held today, Palak emphasised the ongoing challenges posed by the spread of rumours on social media. "There is a concerted effort to create chaos in the country by disseminating false information," he said. He urged the authorities of Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok to comply with Bangladesh's laws.

Palak also highlighted the government's repeated but unsuccessful attempts to establish communication with Facebook's regional office. "A significant number of people in Bangladesh use Facebook. Given the revenue they generate from this country, both legally and illegally, they should prioritise our concerns," he asserted. "However, we see that their interest lies solely in their financial gains, showing no sense of responsibility towards Bangladesh."

The state minister further outlined potential legal actions if these platforms do not comply, including compelling them to register offices and establish data centres within Bangladesh. "They are using our personal information to grow their business without our knowledge," Palak explained. "What we like, where we eat, what music we listen to—these data points are collected and used for targeted advertising. Yet, we receive no share of the revenue generated."

Palak also addressed the ethical implications of data misuse, describing it as both a legal crime and an inhumane act. He concluded by reiterating the government's stance: "We will compel Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube to register and open their offices in Bangladesh, set up their data centres, and ensure that Bangladeshi data remains in Bangladesh."