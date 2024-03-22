Singer’s first concept store launched in Bangladesh

Singer Bangladesh launched their first concept store in Capital's Gulshan 1 area on Thursday. This concept store promises to deliver a global retail experience to Bangladeshi consumers, setting a new standard for retail spaces in the country. The store was inspired by the award-winning concept store design of the Turkiye based company, Arçelik which is the holding company of Singer Bangladesh.

Customers can browse thoughtfully planned experience stations showcasing a wide variety of electronics and home appliances at the Singer-Beko Concept Store. Every experience station, ranging from cooking and styling to personal care and entertainment, is designed to meet the demands of customers' lifestyles.

"With this experience store you can see a new standard, a global standard," said Can Dinçer, Chief Commercial Officer of Arçelik in Turkiye, Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan, to The Daily Star. "Similar concept stores can be seen in Istanbul, Brazil and Fifth Avenue in New York. I hope that this high standard will encourage others to establish similar stores in Bangladesh" Can added.

What is a Concept Store?

A concept store offers experiences that are centred around the lifestyle of the customer, going beyond the typical shopping environment. Customers can explore and learn about the attributes of the products they want to buy by visiting experience zones categorised by product type.