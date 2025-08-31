SEO is dead? It’s been dying since 1997

Every major shift in technology makes people think search will no longer matter. But history tells a different story. Image: Collected

If you've been in digital marketing for a while, you've probably heard the same prediction over and over again: "SEO is dead". In fact, SEO has been "dying" since 1997 – yet here we are, still optimising, still ranking, and still adapting.

So why does this myth keep coming back? Because every major shift in technology makes people think search will no longer matter. But history tells a different story.

The ever-changing face of SEO

Over the years, new trends and tools have fuelled the idea that SEO is on its last breath. From social media taking over discovery to voice assistants and AI tools reshaping how we find information, the landscape has constantly evolved.

Even Google Ads, featured snippets, zero-click searches, and ChatGPT-powered AI Overviews have led some to declare SEO irrelevant. Yet, search habits are resilient. People still turn to Google, Bing, and other platforms millions of times daily to find answers, products, and services.

Alive, thriving, and evolving

Here's the reality: SEO isn't dead – it's transforming.

Search behaviour is evolving, but people will always look for answers online.

is evolving, but people will always look for answers online. Fundamentals still matter: quality content, user experience, and technical SEO never go out of style.

quality content, user experience, and technical SEO never go out of style. Technology is a friend, not a foe: AI, generative tools, and new search platforms are opportunities to innovate.

is a friend, not a foe: AI, generative tools, and new search platforms are opportunities to innovate. The industry is booming: SEO is a $120B+ global market, and it's only growing.

The key is to adapt and evolve rather than panic over every new update or platform.

What this means for tech professionals

For marketers, developers, and content creators, the takeaway is simple:

Ignore the noise. Don't get distracted by every "SEO is dead" headline.

Keep learning. Stay updated with tools, algorithm changes, and search trends.

Experiment and adapt. AI-driven SERPs, TikTok search, or new digital platforms aren't threats – they're chances to innovate.

SEO is a constantly moving target, but that's what makes it exciting. Those who embrace change, keep learning, and prioritise user experience will continue to thrive.

SEO is only "dead" if you stop doing it. For the rest of us, it's very much alive - and smarter than ever.