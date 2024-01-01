Samsung Galaxy A05 released in Bangladesh

Tech & Startup
Samsung Galaxy A05
Samsung has recently released the Samsung Galaxy A05 smartphone in Bangladesh.

Samsung has recently released the Samsung Galaxy A05 smartphone in Bangladesh. The device comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, 25W charging support, MediaTek G85 processor, One UI Core 5.1, and 6.7-inch HD+ display.  

As for the camera, the phone has a dual camera setup with a 50 MP wide angle and a 2 MP depth-sensing lens, along with an 8 MP selfie camera. 

Samsung Galaxy A05 is available in silver, black, and light green colours. It is priced at BDT 22,499 for the 6GB+128GB version and BDT 17,599 for the 4GB+64GB version.

