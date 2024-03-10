Tech & Startup
Sun Mar 10, 2024 02:33 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 10, 2024 02:39 PM

Sam Altman rejoins OpenAI board

Last update on: Sun Mar 10, 2024 02:39 PM
Sam Altman
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has rejoined the company's Board of Directors. Photo: Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has rejoined the company's Board of Directors, about five months since he was fired and subsequently rehired as the CEO. In addition to Altman, three new board members have joined OpenAI: Dr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann, Nicole Seligman, and Fidji Simo.

Dr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann is a non-profit leader and physician who is currently on the Boards of Pfizer and the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. She is a Former Director at Proctor and Gamble, Meta (Facebook), and the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute.

Nicole Seligman is a globally recognised corporate and civic leader and lawyer. She currently serves on corporate boards of Paramount Global, MeiraGTx Holdings PLC, and Intuitive Machines, Inc. She is also a Former EVP and General Counsel at Sony Corporation.

Fidji Simo is a consumer technology industry veteran with over 15 years of experience. She is the CEO and Chair of the American delivery company Instacart and is a Member of the Board of Directors at Shopify. She is also the Former Vice President and Head of the Facebook App, having overseen various key functions.

The new board, comprised of individuals with global leadership experience in technology, nonprofit, and corporate governance, will closely collaborate with existing board members and senior management, says OpenAI in their official blog. 

Bret Taylor, Chair of the OpenAI board, stated that the collective experience and leadership of the board members will oversee OpenAI's growth and ensure the pursuit of its mission in artificial general intelligence for the benefit of humanity.

