Sam Altman named TIME's CEO of the year

Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, has been named Time Magazine's CEO of the Year for 2023. This prestigious recognition highlights Altman's significant contribution to the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

Under Altman's leadership, OpenAI achieved considerable success. The research lab developed groundbreaking language models like ChatGPT and GPT-4, which have revolutionized communication and creative expression. These advancements were instrumental in propelling OpenAI to a $80 billion valuation, solidifying its position as a leader in AI research. His strategic direction has facilitated the lab's rapid growth and development, marking a major advancement in AI technology.

OpenAI's progress under Altman's guidance has been characterised by a combination of innovative research and dynamic expansion, placing the company at the vanguard of the AI revolution.