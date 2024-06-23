Sadia's epic Eid adventure: A solo bike tour across Bangladesh

Sadia Afrin, a textile engineer and leading figure in the female biking community 'Yamaha Riders Club-Girls', has recently completed a solo cross-country motorcycle trip across Bangladesh on her Yamaha Fazer v2.

Sadia began her journey on 16 June from Bhomra, Satkhira to Tamabil. On 17 June, she went to Chattogram from Tamabil from where she went to Teknaf on 18 June. On 19 June, she went to Dhaka from Teknaf. Finally, on 20 June, Sadia went to Tetulia from Dhaka, completing her cross-country solo bike tour.

When asked about her motivation behind a solo cross-country trip, Sadia Afrin said, "Previously, I went on a bike tour to India. After completing that tour, I was determined to complete a cross-country in Bangladesh as a solo rider. However, balancing a full-time job makes it challenging to find time for such adventures, so I utilised the Eid-ul-Adha holidays for my trip."

"Starting my tour just as Eid was beginning allowed me to witness various places in their festive spirits. Early in the morning at Tamabil, I photographed the border and observed people heading to the mosque for Eid prayers. On my return, I saw the same group of people with smiling faces after completing the Eid prayer. It was a wonderful experience," Sadia added.

However, her journey was not without its hurdles. She faced significant challenges due to rain and holiday traffic. Sadia said, "Rain was a huge obstacle as I had to ride at a much lower speed and had to repair my bike in Sylhet and in Cox's Bazar-Teknaf marine drive. I am thankful to ACI Motors for sponsoring my trip and for providing me with necessary servicing support despite it being Eid holidays."

Though her journey was hectic, Sadia mentioned that she now feels more confident through her experience and looks forward to having more adventures in the near future.