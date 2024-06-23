Sadia's cross-country adventure on a motorbike

Sadia Afrin, a textile engineer and a leading figure in the female biking community "Yamaha Riders Club-Girls," recently completed a solo cross-country motorcycle trip across Bangladesh. Her journey not only showcased her determination but also highlighted the potential of female riders in the country.

Sadia embarked on her adventure on 16 June, starting from Bhomra, Satkhira, and headed to Tamabil. On 17 June, she travelled to Chattogram, and the following day, she rode to Teknaf. On 19 June, she made her way to Dhaka, and finally, on 20 June, she reached Tetulia, completing her ambitious solo tour across Bangladesh.

Sadia's companion for this journey was a 2018 model Yamaha Fazer v2. This bike features a 149cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine, capable of producing 12.9 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 12.8 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. Combined with its comfortable seating and sturdy build, the bike made for a suitable choice for Sadia's cross-country expedition. The bike had undergone no modifications other than routine tire changes since its purchase. Sadia, who transitioned to this motorcycle after using a scooter, finds the Fazer v2 particularly comfortable and reliable for long rides.

When asked about her motivation, Sadia said, "Previously, I went on a bike tour to India. After completing that tour, I was determined to complete a cross-country trip in Bangladesh as a solo rider. Balancing a full-time job makes it challenging to find time for such adventures, so I utilised the Eid-ul-Adha holidays for my trip."

Sadia's timing allowed her to witness the festive spirit of various places. "Starting my tour just as Eid was beginning allowed me to see different regions in their festive mood. Early in the morning at Tamabil, I photographed the border and observed people heading to the mosque for Eid prayers. On my return, I saw the same group of people with smiling faces after completing the Eid prayer. It was a wonderful experience," she added.

Her journey was not without challenges. Sadia encountered significant obstacles due to rain and holiday traffic. "Rain was a huge obstacle as I had to ride at a much lower speed and had to repair my bike in Sylhet and on the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive. When I went to Sylhet Sadar, there was waist-level water due to heavy rain and flooding. Water got into the silencer and mixed with the engine oil, causing my motorcycle to stop. The wire attached to the ignition coil got burned when I went to Marine Drive," Sadia recounted.

She also highlighted the need for improved road safety. "In Sylhet, I rarely saw white markers on speed breakers. Additionally, auto rickshaws on highways often disregard proper safety regulations. This was particularly problematic in Dinajpur and Thakurgaon, where navigating around auto rickshaws was quite challenging," she explained.

Sadia's journey reflects the growing presence of female bikers in Bangladesh. "I didn't encounter any criticism or negative comments during my trip, which used to be common. However, people, especially outside Dhaka, are often surprised to see a female rider. It's amusing to watch their reactions. Frequently, when I stopped to eat, locals would approach me to ask about my biking experiences. Many of them were very hospitable," she noted.

Despite the challenges, Sadia's journey has boosted her confidence. She now looks forward to more adventures in the near future, setting an inspiring example for female bikers across the country.