RU student-led startup secures government funding

Biko All In One, a student-led startup from Rajshahi University, has secured BDT 10 lakh pre-seed funding from the iDEA Project under the ICT Division of Bangladesh. The funding was handed over at the ICT Tower in Dhaka on June 29.

According to the team, Biko is a digital platform that combines online education, e-commerce, and cultural content. Built and managed entirely by students, the platform offers services from online skill development and job updates to selling folk products and traditional books. "Our goal was to create a space where students can learn, earn, and express their creativity," said Md. Abu Rakesh Joy, Founder and CEO of Biko.

The idea for the startup came during the pandemic when students outside Dhaka faced a lack of access to opportunities and resources. "We noticed that regional talents and cultural products weren't getting recognition. That's when we imagined Biko, a single platform for learning, earning, and sharing ideas," Joy added.

Biko is currently available as both a website and an Android app, designed to be lightweight and easy to use for students from all regions. The in-house team manages logistics, content moderation, and customer support, while development and optimisation are handled by Rakibul Islam, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO). "We want to ensure a smooth experience for users across the country," he shared.

The startup was selected for the iDEA funding through multiple rounds of proposal submission and pitch evaluations. "This recognition and funding give us the confidence and resources to grow," said Joy. The team now plans to upgrade its platform with AI-based learning tools, certified training programs, and expanded services that reach all 64 districts of Bangladesh.

Their mission goes beyond just business. "We want to show that students from cities like Rajshahi can build something meaningful at a national level," Joy shared.

The core team of Biko includes five members: Md. Abu Rakesh Joy (CEO), Rakibul Islam (CTO), Rakin Shahriar Rohan (Chief Product Officer), Md. Junayed Ahmed Shagor (Operations Lead), and Md. Roman Sarkar (Marketing Lead). Rakin Shariar Rohan is from Jagannath University, while the rest of the core members are from Rajshahi University. Besides them, 32 youths are working and contributing as general members.