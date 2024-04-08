REVE Chat to participate in international AI summit

REVE Chat, a Bangladeshi-Singaporean venture, is going to showcase its AI-powered customer engagement platform at the upcoming Conversational AI & Customer Experience Summit 2024. The event will be held in Bangalore, India, on April 18 and 19.

As per a press release, the Conversational AI & Customer Experience Summit is an international event designed for professionals seeking to explore the convergence of conversational AI and its transformative impact on customer experience (CX). The summit will be attended by all the top market players and key CX decision-makers from different industries including BFSI, ed-tech, e-commerce, large enterprises, etc., adds the press release.

At the summit, REVE Chat will showcase its hybrid AI-powered chatbot featuring large language models as well as its training module. The platform will also exhibit features like co-browsing, screen sharing, and smooth handover of chatbots to human agents. The press release states that REVE Chat is already being used by many international and Bangladeshi brands.