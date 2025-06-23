Redington partners with Google Cloud

Redington Limited, a tech solutions provider, has recently announced a new strategic partnership with Google Cloud.

According to a press release, at the centre of the initiative is Google Workspace, which offers tools such as Gmail, Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Google Meet. These services are intended to modernise workflows and enhance collaboration, especially among distributed teams. The suite, powered by built-in Google AI, will be offered through Redington's local support network, making it more accessible to a broader range of businesses, from small startups to large enterprises.

Beyond productivity tools, the partnership also introduces the capabilities of Google Cloud's AI and Data Cloud platforms. These services allow organisations to automate processes, analyse large volumes of data, and derive insights to support decision-making. By offering tailored onboarding and technical support, Redington aims to bridge skill gaps and make advanced cloud services more attainable for local companies, states the press release.