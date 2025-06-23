Tech & Startup
Mon Jun 23, 2025 06:24 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 23, 2025 06:27 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup
Press Release
Tech & Startup

Redington partners with Google Cloud

Mon Jun 23, 2025 06:24 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 23, 2025 06:27 PM
Mon Jun 23, 2025 06:24 PM Last update on: Mon Jun 23, 2025 06:27 PM

Redington Limited, a tech solutions provider, has recently announced a new strategic partnership with Google Cloud.

According to a press release, at the centre of the initiative is Google Workspace, which offers tools such as Gmail, Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Google Meet. These services are intended to modernise workflows and enhance collaboration, especially among distributed teams. The suite, powered by built-in Google AI, will be offered through Redington's local support network, making it more accessible to a broader range of businesses, from small startups to large enterprises.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Beyond productivity tools, the partnership also introduces the capabilities of Google Cloud's AI and Data Cloud platforms. These services allow organisations to automate processes, analyse large volumes of data, and derive insights to support decision-making. By offering tailored onboarding and technical support, Redington aims to bridge skill gaps and make advanced cloud services more attainable for local companies, states the press release.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আন্তর্জাতিক

বিজ্ঞানীদের হত্যা করে ইরানের পরমাণু কর্মসূচি ঠেকিয়ে রাখা সম্ভব?

আন্তর্জাতিক মানবাধিকার আইনে বেসামরিক নাগরিকদের ইচ্ছাকৃতভাবে হত্যা করা নিষিদ্ধ। তবে আইন বিশেষজ্ঞদের মতে, যদি এই বিজ্ঞানীরা ইরানি সামরিক বাহিনীর অংশ হয়ে থাকেন বা সরাসরি যুদ্ধে অংশ নেন, তাহলে তাদের...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইরান-ইসরায়েল যুদ্ধবিরতি: ট্রাম্পের ঘোষণা ও বাস্তবতা

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে