Realme launches Note 70 in Bangladesh

Realme has recently launched the Note 70 smartphone in Bangladesh.

According to a press release, the Realme Note 70 features a UNISOC T7250 Octa-Core chipset, paired with a 6.74-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a 6300mAh battery and supports 15W charging. The device also features military-grade shock resistance along with IP54 rated dust and water resistance.

For photography, the Realme Note 70 has a 13 MP AI rear camera and a 5 MP selfie camera. It also comes with Pulse Light feature, and 300% Ultra Volume sound output. The smartphone also integrates various AI features such as AI Noise Reduction Call 2.0, AI Clear Face, AI Image Matting, and AI Eraser, as per the press release.

The Realme Note 70 comes with two variants. The 4 GB + 64 GB variant is priced at BDT 11,999 (VAT applicable) and the 4 GB + 128 GB variant is priced at BDT 12,999 (VAT applicable).