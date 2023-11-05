Popular anime 'Attack on Titan' ends after 10 years

A screenshot from the first season of the series: Eren Yaeger facing off against one of the primary antagonists, the Colossal Titan.

The dark fantasy anime 'Attack on Titan', adapted from the manga 'Shingeki no Kyojin' by Hajime Isayama, has just aired its final episode, ending the 10-year-long series. Originally premiering on April 7, 2013, the anime gained significant popularity and a dedicated fanbase in both Japan and abroad, even in Bangladesh where local anime communities referred to it as one of the most popular anime of all time.

Promotional visual for the final season of Attack on Titan. Credit: MAPPA

'Attack on Titan', also known by its Japanese name 'Shingeki no Kyojin', tells the story of Eren Yeager, who has witnessed the gruesome devouring of his mother at the hands of a Titan - giant humanoid monsters that plague the post-apocalyptic world the story takes place in. After several twists and turns spanning four seasons, the protagonist Eren ends up being a colossal, monstrous entity known as the 'Founding Titan', creating a dark, gritty storyline involving his friends Mikasa Akerman and Armin Arlert, as well as Levi Ackerman, a soldier hailing from Survey Corps - an elite military squad dedicated to being the last line of defence against the human-devouring Titans.

Cover art for the first chapter of the Attack on Titan manga.

'Attack on Titan' was popular for introducing a world where humanity is on the brink of extinction - constantly in a losing fight against the Titans that bring forth the eradication of humans. As such, the series was full of blood, gore, and violence - including the sudden deaths of popular characters in some of the most graphic ways possible. Not only were the characters complex and multi-faceted, but their personal struggles were often at odds with the overall mystery and complex history of the world they lived in.

Despite having production issues and studio changes in its 10-year runtime, the anime is well-known for its top-notch animation style and unique fight choreography - an important element in any action-packed 'shounen' anime such as this. Each season was filled with memorable action sequences that kept fans glued to their seats, often utilising unique ways in which regular-sized humans could fight against 10-meter-tall giant monsters.

Promotional poster for the first season of Attack on Titan.

As with many great stories, the final episode of 'Attack on Titan' leaves fans with mixed emotions. While we will not share any spoilers here, it goes without saying that the conclusion was bittersweet, with moments of triumph and loss as expected from this series. The final episode was a testament to the show's storytelling that it doesn't opt for a straightforward, happy ending but instead maintains its complex, thought-provoking narrative until the very end.

Even though the final episode and the series as a whole will be a source of endless debates and discussions among anime fans for years to come, it cannot be denied that 'Attack on Titan' had a significant impact on the world of anime, manga, and international pop culture as a whole. It helped many people, even Bangladeshis, get introduced to a new genre of gritty, dark anime that they weren't exposed to before, and was successful in building a massive worldwide following. Its unique blend of action, drama, and philosophical exploration has set a high standard for storytelling in the genre, and the world of fiction as a whole.