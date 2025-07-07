Phone ban in school boosted student focus: Dutch government study

The research, which surveyed 317 high schools across the Netherlands, found that 75 percent of schools saw better concentration among students since the ban was introduced. Image: Collected

A nationwide ban on mobile phones and other electronic devices in Dutch schools has led to noticeable improvements in student focus and classroom dynamics, according to a recent Dutch government-commissioned study.

The research, which surveyed 317 high schools across the Netherlands, found that 75 percent of schools saw better concentration among students since the ban was introduced. Nearly two-thirds of schools also reported a more positive social atmosphere, while around a third observed improvements in academic performance.

"Less distraction, more attention to the lesson, and more social students. No more mobile phones in the classroom is having wonderful positive effects. It's great that schools are putting their shoulders to the wheel on this," said Marielle Paul, State Secretary for Primary and Secondary Education, in a report by Reuters on the matter.

The ban, which came into effect on January 1, 2024, applies to both secondary and primary schools. However, the Reuters report states that the impact on primary education has been limited, as most students in those grades do not yet bring phones to school. The policy includes reasonable exceptions, such as for medical needs, allowing the use of devices like hearing aids that connect to mobile phones.

The Dutch government introduced the ban in a bid to curb digital distractions and encourage more in-person interaction among students. The early results suggest that many schools are already seeing the benefits.