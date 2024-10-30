Painting by robot artist on auction for first time

The painting is estimated to reach up to $180k in price

Since her creation, Ai-Da’s work has appeared in prestigious venues like the Venice Biennale and London’s Design Museum. Images: Ai-Da, Sotheby's.

Ai-Da, the world's first humanoid robot artist, will soon make history as its portrait of Alan Turing, titled 'AI God', is set to be auctioned by international art broker Sotheby's, in London.

Known as the father of modern computer science, Turing's legacy is celebrated in this 2.3-meter mixed-media portrait, which is projected to sell for between $120,000 - $180,000. Bidding for the portrait will take place online from October 31 to November 7.

Developed by UK art gallery owner Aidan Meller in 2019, Ai-Da is equipped with AI algorithms, camera-based vision, and a robotic arm, allowing it to create art in collaboration with human assistants. The Turing portrait, completed after Ai-Da analysed photos of Turing and sketched preliminary designs, was first exhibited at the United Nations in Geneva earlier this year.

Meller describes the piece's title, 'AI God', as a reflection on technology's growing impact, suggesting it invites viewers to consider the shift of decision-making from humans to algorithms. He hopes the artwork will prompt ethical discussions about AI's potential and the role of human oversight in the development of powerful technologies.

Since creation, Ai-Da's work has appeared in prestigious venues like the Venice Biennale and London's Design Museum, often raising questions about AI's influence on society.

Sotheby's representatives have noted that Ai-Da's upcoming auction debut is a milestone in the art world, as it would be the first time a humanoid robot's work will be sold at a major auction house.