Mon May 13, 2024
Last update on: Mon May 13, 2024 05:10 PM

Oppo A60 launched in Bangladesh

Oppo A60
Oppo has recently launched their latest smartphone, A60, in Bangladesh.

Oppo has recently launched their latest smartphone, A60, in Bangladesh. The phone features a 7.68 mm design, 5000 mAh battery, and 45 W SUPERVOOC charging support. 

Oppo A60 comes with 8 GB RAM with 8 GB expandable and support for up to 1 TB SD card. It also features IP54 safety certification, a 950-nit display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, and a weight of 186 grams. 

Oppo A60 is available in two colours: Ripple Blue and Midnight Purple. It is priced at BDT 22,990 for the 128 GB memory version, and BDT 24,990 for the 256 GB memory version.

