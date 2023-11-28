Tech & Startup
Tue Nov 28, 2023 08:14 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 28, 2023 08:42 PM

Tech & Startup
Press Release

OPPO launches A18 in Bangladesh

OPPO A18 Bangladesh
OPPO has launched A18 in Bangladesh.

OPPO has recently released its latest flagship device, OPPO A18, in Bangladesh. 

OPPO A18 features a 6.56-inch screen, 90 Hz refresh rate, ColorOS 13.1 operating system, 4 GB RAM (with 4 GB extendable), 128 GB memory, and a 5,000 mAh battery. It measures 163.74 mm x 75.03 mm x 8.16 mm and weighs 188 grams. As for the camera, OPPO A18 comes with 5 MP front, 8 MP AI rear, and 2 MP depth.

OPPO A18 is available in two colours: blue and black. It is priced at BDT 13,990.

Related topic:
OPPOOPPO A18OPPO A18 Bangladesh
