OPPO launches A18 in Bangladesh

OPPO has recently released its latest flagship device, OPPO A18, in Bangladesh.

OPPO A18 features a 6.56-inch screen, 90 Hz refresh rate, ColorOS 13.1 operating system, 4 GB RAM (with 4 GB extendable), 128 GB memory, and a 5,000 mAh battery. It measures 163.74 mm x 75.03 mm x 8.16 mm and weighs 188 grams. As for the camera, OPPO A18 comes with 5 MP front, 8 MP AI rear, and 2 MP depth.

OPPO A18 is available in two colours: blue and black. It is priced at BDT 13,990.