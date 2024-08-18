OpenAI blocks Iranian accounts for deceptive US election content

An investigation by OpenAI showed that ChatGPT was used by certain Iranian accounts for generating long-form articles and shorter social media comments. Image: Andrew Neel/Unsplash

OpenAI recently announced that it has shut down several Iranian accounts that were using ChatGPT to create deceptive content regarding the US presidential election.

The operation, identified as Storm-2035, used ChatGPT to generate content focused on topics such as commentary on the candidates on both sides in the US elections, and the conflict in Gaza and Israel's presence at the Olympic Games, and then shared it via social media accounts and websites.

An investigation by OpenAI showed that ChatGPT was used for generating long-form articles and shorter social media comments. The company's findings said the operation did not appear to have achieved meaningful audience engagement.

The majority of the identified social media posts received few or no likes, shares, or comments, and the company did not see indications of web articles being shared across social media.

The accounts have been banned from using OpenAI's services, and the company continues to monitor activities for any further attempts to violate policies, it said.

Earlier in August, a Microsoft threat-intelligence report said the Iranian network Storm-2035, comprising four websites masquerading as news outlets, is actively engaging the US voter groups on opposing ends of the political spectrum.

The engagement was being built with "polarising messaging on issues such as the US presidential candidates, LGBTQ rights, and the Israel-Hamas conflict," the report stated.

The AI firm said in May it had disrupted five covert influence operations that sought to use its models for "deceptive activity" across the internet.