Microsoft unveils Copilot app for iOS with free access to GPT-4

Microsoft Copilot
Copilot also allows users to access GPT-4, the latest large language model (LLM) developed by OpenAI, without a subscription fee. Photo: Official Microsoft Blog.

In a swift follow-up to the recent introduction of the Copilot app on Android, Microsoft has extended its reach by launching the app for iOS and iPadOS. Both versions of the app are now available for download on the Apple App Store.

The app provides users with access to Microsoft Copilot, formerly known as Bing Chat, and operates in a manner similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT mobile app. Beyond answering queries, email drafting, and text summarization, the app integrates with the text-to-image generator DALL-E3, enabling users to create images with words.

Copilot also allows users to access GPT-4, the latest large language model (LLM) developed by OpenAI, without a subscription fee.

Alongside the app's rollout on Android and Apple devices, Microsoft has also introduced a distinct web experience for Copilot, separate from the Bing platform.

 

