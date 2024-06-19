Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Wed Jun 19, 2024 04:38 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 19, 2024 04:48 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

MFS users most in Rangpur, survey finds

Tech & Startup Desk
Wed Jun 19, 2024 04:38 PM Last update on: Wed Jun 19, 2024 04:48 PM
Mobile Banking
52.57 percent of the population still remains without any type of financial accounts. Visual: Rehnuma Proshoon.

Rangpur has the highest number of mobile financial services (MFS) accounts among the eight divisions of Bangladesh, with 28.10 percent of its population utilising these services. Barisal follows closely, with 24.26 percent of its residents holding MFS accounts, according to the report on Socio-Economic and Demographic Survey 2023, recently published by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

The BBS survey examines financial data for individuals aged 10 years and above, revealing that 47.43 percent of the Bangladeshi population have financial accounts with bank, non-banking financial institution, mobile banking account, insurance, micro-credit institution, post office, cooperative society, capital market, department of National Savings, and accounts in multiple institutions. Meanwhile, 52.57 percent of the population still remains without any type of financial accounts.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

While Rangpur leads in MFS account ownership, Chittagong lags behind with only 18.11 percent of its residents holding such accounts, closely followed by Dhaka at 18.13 percent. The survey also details the financial account statistics for other divisions: Sylhet (18.92 percent), Khulna (20.52 percent), Rajshahi (22.57 percent), and Mymensingh (24.20 percent).

Nationally, 20.80 percent of people have MFS accounts, with a higher prevalence in rural areas which is 21.82 percent compared to urban areas which is 18.75 percent. Among the total percentage 28.83 percent are males and 13.43 percent are females.

Related topic:
mfs in BangladeshBangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS)
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

High cost restricting access to internet

How can we have a Smart Bangladesh with high internet prices?

1y ago

bKash incurred loss of Tk 123 crore in 2021

2y ago
Proportion of households with internet rises by 9 times

Number of households with internet rises by 9 times in a decade

11m ago
cost-of-living crisis

Living like the poor, paying like the rich

1y ago

Rising inequality will be our doom

5m ago
রাষ্ট্রায়ত্ত সংস্থার ঋণ
|অর্থনীতি

রাষ্ট্রায়ত্ত সংস্থার ঋণ বছরে বাড়ছে ১৯ শতাংশ হারে

অর্থ মন্ত্রণালয়ের বাজেট তথ্য বলছে, চলতি ২০২৩-২৪ অর্থবছরের হিসাবে সরকারের গ্যারান্টিতে এক লাখ ১৭ হাজার ৯৪ কোটি টাকা ঋণ ছিল।

৪৬ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

এমপি আনার হত্যা: কাজ শেষে টাকা দেওয়ার আশ্বাস দিয়েছিলেন মিন্টু

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification