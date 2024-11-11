Meta's nuclear-powered AI data centre has a bee problem

Meta wanted to build a nuclear-powered AI data centre, then the bees stepped in.

Despite this setback, Meta remains committed to advancing its AI capabilities to remain competitive in the ever-evolving tech landscape. Image: Tech & Startup Desk

Meta's plans for a nuclear-powered AI data centre in the United States have reportedly been thwarted by an unexpected discovery of a rare bee species. According to the Financial Times, the presence of these bees, found at a site adjacent to the proposed facility, became a significant factor in halting the tech giant's plans.

During a recent internal meeting, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly informed employees that this unanticipated environmental issue, alongside regulatory challenges, had complicated the company's infrastructure ambitions. The company had been in talks with a nuclear power plant operator to build the AI data centre, intended to support Meta's expanding AI projects. However, details about the plant operator or the location of the site remain undisclosed.

This development comes amid intense competition among tech giants to expand their data infrastructure to support AI technologies. Rivals such as Google, Amazon, and Microsoft are collectively investing billions to bolster their AI capabilities. For instance, Google recently partnered with Kairos Power to source energy from small modular reactors, marking the first time a tech company has committed to utilising new nuclear power plants. Meanwhile, Amazon is planning a $150 billion investment in data centres by 2040, with projections to establish up to 240 new facilities by that time.

Similarly, in September, Microsoft inked a 20-year power purchase agreement with Constellation to partially reactivate the Three Mile Island nuclear site. These investments underline the industry-wide push to secure energy resources that can sustainably power AI systems, which require substantial computational power.

However, the environmental costs associated with data centres continue to draw scrutiny. McKinsey estimates suggest that US data centres alone could consume up to 35 gigawatts of power annually by 2040, doubling from 17 gigawatts in 2022. The discovery of the rare bee species highlights the delicate balance between technological advancement and environmental conservation, raising questions about the long-term sustainability of such infrastructure projects.