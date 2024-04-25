Meet the world’s first AI beauty pageant: Miss AI

World AI Creator Awards (WAICA), in collaboration with Fanvue, a subscription platform for AI content, is set to organise 'Miss AI', the world's first AI beauty pageant. In the competition, AI-generated contestants will compete for the title of 'Miss AI', showcasing a fusion of artificial intelligence and aesthetics.

According to WAICA's website, the organisation is "dedicated to recognising the achievements of AI creators around the world", and has designed the 'Miss AI' pageant to evaluate contestants based on their beauty, technical prowess, and influence in the AI community. Contestants will be judged not only on traditional pageant criteria like appearance but also on their proficiency with AI tools and their impact on social media platforms.

In a press release, WAICA noted that the Miss AI competition "signifies a monumental leap forward". Notably, this event is taking place nearly two centuries after the world's first real-life beauty pageant in the 1880s.

The judges for 'Miss AI' include AI creators Aitana Lopez and Emily Pellegrini, both of whom are digital personas with followers and brand partnerships. Joining them are pageantry historian Sally Ann Fawcett and marketing expert Andrew Bloch.

Prizes for the first, second, and third place winners of Miss AI amount to over USD 20,000 in total. The winners will be announced on May 10, followed by an online awards ceremony later in the month.