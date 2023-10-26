Meet this phone that can bend around your wrist

As per Motorola, this conceptual device utilises an FHD+ pOLED display, which can bend and shape into various forms based on user requirements. Images: Motorola

Motorola has recently unveiled a new smartphone concept in which the phone display can be shaped into different forms, including being bent around the user's wrist. This concept was first shown at the Lenovo Tech World '23 event, which took place on October 24.

As per Motorola, this conceptual device utilises an FHD+ pOLED display, which can bend and shape into various forms based on user requirements. The adaptive display can transition from a standard Android phone configuration when in a flat position to alternate modes, such as being wrapped around the wrist or set up in various stand modes.

When laid flat, the 6.9-inch display functions like a typical smartphone, running a complete Android experience. In the upright position, the device can be adjusted into a self-standing position, offering a more compact version of Android on a 4.6-inch display.

Users also have the option to wrap the device around their wrist, providing a similar experience to the external display seen in the foldable Motorola razr+, enabling them to stay connected while on the move.

It is currently unclear when a smartphone like this might be commercially released, as the images shown so far have only been from a concept design by Motorola.