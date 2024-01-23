Latest iOS update introduces Stolen Device Protection feature

Alongside this security enhancement, Apple is introducing collaborative playlists to both iOS 17.3 and macOS 14.3 Sonoma. Image: William Hook/ Unsplash.

The latest iOS 17.3 update for iPhones introduces a Stolen Device Protection feature aimed at enhancing security against theft. This feature requires users to employ Face ID or Touch ID for specific actions, reducing the risk of unauthorised access in case of theft.

Rather than relying solely on the lock screen passcode, the Stolen Device Protection feature needs fingerprint scanning or Face ID verification for certain actions, for example, accessing saved passwords or applying for a new Apple Card.

In addition to biometric authentication, the new security feature introduces a waiting period for more sensitive actions, like changing the Apple ID password or iPhone passcode. The iOS 17.3 update note from Apple specifies that "Security delay requires Face ID or Touch ID, an hour wait, and then an additional successful biometric authentication" for added assurance.

This extra layer of authentication is activated when users are away from familiar locations, according to Apple. To enable Stolen Device Protection, users can navigate to the Settings app, select Face ID & Passcode, enter the device passcode, and toggle the feature on.

Alongside this security enhancement, Apple is introducing collaborative playlists to both iOS 17.3 and macOS 14.3 Sonoma, allowing friends to join and contribute to playlists in the Apple Music app. Furthermore, iOS 17.3 includes the capability to stream content to TVs in select hotels. Apple has also rolled out updates for iOS 9, 15, and 16 devices, which may include security fixes.