Keeron and The Marvel Be You celebrate Top 36 Content Creators at ‘School of Influencers Cohort 1’

Keeron and The Marvel Be You on Saturday (June 1) organized the "School of Influencers Cohort 1 Top 36" programme at The Daily Star.

The event celebrated the top 36 rising content creators from a pool of 250 graduates across Seasons 1, 2, 3, and 4, recognizing their exceptional achievements and growth in the Influencer Ecosystem.



Different activities like recognition ceremonies, networking opportunities, and insightful panel discussions were included in the programme to inspire and engage the attendees.

Top 36 rising creators were introduced by Shuvasish Bhowmick (Country Director, ATEC).

The panels, featuring industry experts and successful influencers, offered valuable insights into the importance of credibility, crisis management, and sustainability in the influencer industry.

There were two panel discussions. The first panel was about "Importance of Credibility & Crisis Management for Creators" and the panelists were: Sakib Bin Rashid (Principle Specialist, 10 Minute School), Kamrun Nahar Dana (Content Creator), Nafisa Tasnuva Hossain (Head of Brands, Pathao Ltd), Pari Rukh Al Matin (Content Creator), Abtahiur Robb Ohee (Brand Strategist, Marketing Grameenphone). Kingkor Ahsan (Group Creative Director, Asiatic MCL) moderated this session.



The second panel was about "The Ultimate Sustainability Approach for Creators" and the panelists were: Alec Mithun (Founder, Bazar 365), Mashfiq Enam Turjo (Content Creator), Angel Noor (Musician), Maria Mumu (Founder & President, Moshal Mental Health, Mental health advocate and Diana award holder). Hasib Hasan Chowdhury (Executive Creative Director, Adcomm Ltd.) was the moderator of second session.



There were also two special guests appearance of Peya Jannatul (Media Personality and Advocate, Supreme Court of Bangladesh) and Salman Muqtadir (Content Marketer). They talked about "Importance of social, moral and legal aspects for rising stars' credibility" & "How to remain relevant as Content Creator year on year" respectively.



This event was held In Association with The Daily Star, with Sustainability Partner Bazar 365 and Digital PR Partner Markedium.

