Fri Jun 28, 2024 06:34 PM
Fri Jun 28, 2024 06:34 PM

Press Release

Joe Levy becomes new Sophos CEO

Tech & Startup Desk
Joe Levy, CEO of Sophos
Joe Levy, CEO of Sophos.

Sophos, a cybersecurity solutions company, has announced the appointment of Joe Levy as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Levy, who has been acting CEO since February 15, will officially step into the role.

According to a press release, Levy brings nearly 30 years of experience in innovating and leading cybersecurity product development, services, and companies. During his nine-year tenure at Sophos, he has been instrumental in transforming the company from a product-only vendor into a global cybersecurity giant.

As CEO, Levy plans to expand Sophos customer base in the midmarket, which currently includes nearly 600,000 customers worldwide and generates over USD 1.2 billion in annual revenue.

Moreover, Levy has appointed Jim Dildine as Sophos new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a member of the senior management team. Jim Dildine brings over 30 years of experience in technology and finance, having previously served as CFO at prominent cybersecurity firms like Imperva and Symantec.

