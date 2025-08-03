Jaguar Land Rover CEO to retire

Adrian Mardell, 64, took over as CEO in November 2022 after serving as chief financial officer since 2019. Illustration: Desk

Adrian Mardell, the CEO of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), will retire after three years in the role and more than three decades with the British automaker. A company spokesperson recently confirmed his departure, stating that a successor will be announced later.

Mardell, 64, was appointed CEO of JLR in November 2022 after serving as Chief Financial Officer since June 2019, where he oversaw financial management and shareholder value creation. With 35 years of financial experience at JLR since joining in 1990, Mardell previously held roles including Deputy CFO, Operations Controller, and Chief Transformation Officer.

According to a report by Reuters, during Mardell's tenure, JLR - owned by India's Tata Motors - achieved its highest profit in a decade, cleared £5 billion ($6.6 billion) in debt, and posted record operational performance. He also led Jaguar's transition into an all-electric luxury brand, though the move faced criticism.

The announcement comes as JLR navigates challenges, including a recent one-month pause in US exports due to President Donald Trump's 25% tariff on imported vehicles, states the Reuters report. The US is a crucial market for JLR, accounting for nearly a quarter of global sales, particularly for high-margin models like the Range Rover and Defender.

Mardell's retirement was reportedly planned and unrelated to recent pressures, including job cuts and declining sales. JLR employs over 30,000 workers in the UK, with major facilities in Coventry, Solihull, and Merseyside.