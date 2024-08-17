Tech & Startup
Instagram is experimenting vertical profile grids

Instagram logo on mobile
According to Adam Mosseri, the vast majority of what is uploaded to Instagram today is vertical. Image: Luke Van Zyl/ Unsplash.

Instagram is experimenting with an alteration to its profile pages, potentially moving away from the iconic square grid that has been a hallmark of the platform since its inception. The social media giant is testing a vertical rectangle layout for the profile grid which is a departure from the traditional squares that users have meticulously curated for years.

This test, spotted by some users recently, reflects a growing trend on the platform where the majority of content uploaded is vertical. In a recent Instagram story, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, acknowledged the shift, stating, "The vast majority of what is uploaded to Instagram today is vertical. It's either 4:3 in a photo or 9:16 in a video, and cropping it down to square is pretty brutal. So, I'm hoping we can figure out a way to manage this transition."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Mosseri also pointed out that the square format dates back to Instagram's early days, a time when users could only upload square photos. This restriction was lifted in 2015, but the profile grid has remained square until now. He also acknowledged that the change might be frustrating for users who have spent considerable effort in arranging their profiles to align perfectly with the square format.

Related topic:
Instagram
Apple Google
