Instagram doubles carousel capacity to 20 slides per post

Instagram has announced a new update, allowing users to now include up to 20 photos or videos in a single carousel post. This marks a doubling of the previous limit, which was set at 10 pieces of content per post.

The carousel feature, which was introduced in 2017, has become popular among users for sharing multiple images or videos in one post, often referred to as a "photo dump." The new update, announced on August 8, 2024, is part of Instagram's ongoing effort to enhance user experience by offering more flexibility and creativity in how content is shared on the platform.

This expansion is expected to be particularly useful for collaborative posts, where multiple users contribute to a single carousel, and for those who want to pair slides with music or tell longer stories through images and videos. Instagram has been gradually adding features to the carousel function, including the ability to add music and collaborate with others on a single post.

By increasing the number of slides allowed, Instagram aligns itself more closely with TikTok, which currently supports posts of up to 35 photos. While TikTok initially gained popularity as a short-form video app, it has also seen a rise in the use of photo-based posts, with users creating memes and narrative slideshows. This trend has not been as prominent on Instagram, but the increased slide limit may encourage more of this style of content on the platform.

The new feature is rolling out globally, providing Instagram users with more opportunities to share their moments in greater detail.