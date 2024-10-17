How to repurpose your old computer

By repurposing your old computer, you’re not only extending its life but also reducing e-waste and saving money. Image: Collected

You might have an old laptop or desktop collecting dust in a corner, slowing down whenever you try to use it. Before you consider tossing it out for good, you might be surprised by how much life is left in that ageing machine.

With a little creativity and the right tools, you can repurpose your old computer for a variety of useful tasks. Whether you're looking to save money or reduce e-waste, repurposing is a fantastic option.

Here's how to give your old PC or laptop a second life.

Turn it into backup storage for important files

Your old computer can serve as a dedicated backup machine, especially if you're running low on storage for important files in your main device. Instead of purchasing an external hard drive, you can use your old computer to store backups of documents, photos, or videos.

You can sync it with cloud services like Google Drive, Dropbox, or OneDrive, or use built-in backup tools like Time Machine on a Mac or File History on Windows. Even if your old machine isn't powerful enough for day-to-day use, it can still function perfectly as a backup device, keeping your data safe.

Turn it into a media server

One of the most popular ways to repurpose an old computer is by turning it into a media server. If you have a collection of movies, music, or photos stored on your computer, you can use it to stream content to other devices in your home.

You can also turn your computer into a personal entertainment hub, allowing you to watch movies or listen to music on your TV, phone, or tablet. Once you've added your media files, your old computer can serve content to any compatible device using software like Plex. It's a great way to keep your computer useful while saving on storage space elsewhere.

Use it for simple tasks

For those looking to keep things simple, an old computer can be repurposed as a basic web browsing or writing machine. You don't need much processing power to check email, browse the internet, or work on a document.

By installing a lightweight operating system like Linux, you can strip down the machine to its core functions, making it faster and more efficient for simple tasks. This setup is perfect for writers, students, or anyone who needs a distraction-free environment for focused work.

Use it to learn coding

If you have an interest in learning programming or experimenting with new software, your old computer can serve as an excellent testbed. Install programming tools, coding environments, or even sandbox environments where you can experiment with different operating systems and software configurations without worrying about damaging your primary device.

For kids and beginners, it can be a great way to explore coding languages like Python, JavaScript, or HTML. Using a lightweight Linux distribution or specialised educational software, you can turn your old PC into a personal learning station or a platform to experiment with coding projects.

Play old games in it

If you're a fan of retro games, an old computer can easily be transformed into a retro gaming console. Even if it can't handle the latest titles, it's more than capable of running classic games from systems like the Super Nintendo or Sega Genesis.

Installing emulation software like RetroArch or DOSBox allows you to play older games without needing a new console. This is a fun and inexpensive way to enjoy nostalgic gaming experiences, and your old computer won't need much processing power to do it.

Maybe consider giving it away

Finally, if your computer is beyond repair or too old to serve any useful function, consider donating it. Many public schools and non-profits will accept old computers that can still handle basic tasks. You can also try giving it away to local shops where they can try to salvage certain parts.