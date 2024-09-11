How to conduct a 'career audit' for yourself

Let's face it. Jobs of any nature can tend to wear one down - especially if you have been grinding it out in the same place for many years. Just as companies conduct annual performance reviews to assess employee performance, you could do a "career audit" for yourself as well. This should help you reflect on your professional accomplishments so far, and help you decide whether or not you are satisfied in your current role. Here's how you do so in a friendly, systematic way.

Recognise your triumphs

If you have been working full-time for a while, you should have built up a respectable quantity of accolades that you are proud of. Taking a step back and acknowledging these accomplishments is a great way to renew job satisfaction. Furthermore, reflecting on your triumphs will give you some much-needed confidence, helping you to ace future job interviews or performance reviews.

Identify the challenges

Alongside your success, take a look at the hurdles you faced that were especially challenging. Why did those obstacles trouble you so much? Are you prepared to tackle those issues in case they come up again? Identify which challenges helped you grow, and which areas you need to develop further, as there might be a skill or two that you don't particularly feel confident in.

Assess work-life balance

If you are suffering from burnout, this is the perfect time to take a break and conduct a career audit. Reflect on your work hours, stress levels, and how much time you get for hobbies, family, and self-care. If your job is taking over your life, consider what should be changed to improve balance, including setting boundaries and delegating tasks.

Reassess your passion

Perhaps the passion that guided you at the beginning of your career has waned off, and you find yourself excited towards a new venture. If you find it hard to stay engaged in your current role, try pursuing new passions to reignite your enthusiasm. Don't be afraid to consider transitioning to a new role that better matches with your new sense of fulfilment.

Where do you see yourself in the future?

Rather than waiting for your supervisor to systematically evaluate your worth as an employee, take charge in analysing your professional growth. Break down your current career path and see if it aligns with your long-term goals. Do you feel you are stagnating? Do you think you are lacking development opportunities? Do you not feel fulfilled? The answers to these questions will determine the success of your career audit, and ultimately, your job as well.