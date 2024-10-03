Heilo 90 launched in Bangladesh

Edison Group has officially launched the helio 90 smartphone in Bangladesh. The phone features a 5000mAh Li-Polymer battery, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage, and MediaTek Helio G99 processor.

As per a press release, the smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch HD+ AMOLED display with 2412x1080 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of photography, the helio 90 features a 64 MP AI-powered main camera and a 2 MP macro lens, along with a 32 MP front camera, states the press release.

Available in Space Black, Thunder White, and Cosmic Gold colours, the helio 90 is priced at BDT 19,999.