Tech & Startup
Thu Oct 3, 2024 08:17 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 3, 2024 08:20 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup
Press Release

Heilo 90 launched in Bangladesh

Thu Oct 3, 2024 08:17 PM Last update on: Thu Oct 3, 2024 08:20 PM
Heilo 90
Heilo 90

Edison Group has officially launched the helio 90 smartphone in Bangladesh. The phone features a 5000mAh Li-Polymer battery, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage, and MediaTek Helio G99 processor.

As per a press release, the smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch HD+ AMOLED display with 2412x1080 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of photography, the helio 90 features a 64 MP AI-powered main camera and a 2 MP macro lens, along with a 32 MP front camera, states the press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Available in Space Black, Thunder White, and Cosmic Gold colours, the helio 90 is priced at BDT 19,999.

Related topic:
Heilo 90Edison Group
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Motorola to locally assemble smartphones with Edison Group

1y ago

Symphony brings new fingerprint secured smartphone- i50

7y ago

Hands On Review: Symphony Xplorer H150 - The Marathon Runner

9y ago

Take the perfect Eid selfies

8y ago
|নারী টি-২০ বিশ্বকাপ ২০২৪

নারী টি-টোয়েন্টি বিশ্বকাপে এক দশকের হারের বৃত্ত ভাঙল বাংলাদেশ

এই প্রতিযোগিতায় টানা ১৬ ম্যাচ হারার তেতো স্বাদ পেরিয়ে জয়ের আনন্দ মিলল তাদের।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

আদানির সঙ্গে বিদ্যুৎ চুক্তি খতিয়ে দেখবে জাতীয় রিভিউ কমিটি

৩০ মিনিট আগে